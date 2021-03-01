AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - A man a man was shot to death and a second person was hospitalized after a weekend shooting in Auburn, authorities said.

The gunfire happened Sunday afternoon, when police were called to White Street and found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.

Police said one man was taken to East Alabama Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man was flown to a Columbus hospital, where he was being treated for serious injuries.

Police say they’re looking into allegations made by a homeowner that he was defending himself when the two men attempted to rob him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.