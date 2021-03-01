BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) - Two men have been arrested in the shooting death last week of another man in suburban Kansas City, police there said.

Police are investigating the Friday afternoon shooting death of Gregory Marchand, 46, of Blue Springs, the Kansas City Star reported. The shooting happened along NW Missouri 7 in Blue Springs among a strip of fast-food restaurants and businesses, police said. Officers said Marchand was found just before 3 p.m. Friday with a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.

Officers arrested Zaylen Smith and Donavan Jordan, both 21 and of Kansas City, on suspicion of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, police said. Investigators said Jordan also faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and fleeing police.

Police report they’re also seeking a third suspect in the killing.

