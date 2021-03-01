SALINA, Kan. (AP) - A Salina man has been arrested after his father died from injuries he suffered after he allegedly was battered by his son, police said Monday.

Chad Eric Jones, 48, was jailed on possible charges of first-degree murder, mistreatment of a dependent adult and domestic battery.

Officers were called to a Salina home on Saturday after a report of domestic violence. They found Carlton Jones, 79, and his 78-year-old wife suffering from injuries. The woman’s name was not released.

Information at the scene indicated that Chad Jones had battered his parents, Salina police said in a news release. He was arrested nearby.

Carlton Jones died from his injuries Sunday at Salina Regional Health Center, police said.

