The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday voted to advance Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for attorney general, to a full floor vote.

The Democratic-led committee voted along bipartisan lines in a 15-7 vote.

Several high-profile Republicans signaled after his confirmation hearing last week that they would support Judge Garland’s nomination.

It is not immediately clear when the full Senate will vote for the nomination. He is widely expected to be confirmed.

