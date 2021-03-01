The Supreme Court said on Monday it will hear a challenge to the federal government’s denial of Supplemental Social Security Income to residents of Puerto Rico.

The justices announced they will hear the case of U.S. v. Vaello-Madero, a major territorial rights case involving a government benefit that is available in all 50 states.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the federal government’s exclusion of Puerto Rico residents from the SSI program on equal-protection grounds, saying it was not “rationally related to a legitimate government interest.”

If the high court upholds that decision later this year, it would mean billions more in federal funding for Puerto Rican residents.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.