President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the White House in January — something that wasn’t known at the time, as other top officials rolled up their sleeves for the camera to ensure continuity of government and bolster confidence in the shots.

The revelation, first reported by Axios, was confirmed to The Washington Times by a Trump adviser who was unable to provide the specific date or other details.

The White House in December said Mr. Trump was willing to get vaccinated but he wanted to wait for front-line workers to get their chance, especially since he was infected in October and might have been producing natural defenses. He also received a special antibody cocktail treatment.

Mrs. Trump battled a milder case of COVID-19 around the same time and recovered.

Mr. Trump, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, said “everybody” should get the COVID-19 vaccines that were developed during his term.

It was his most direct call to date for his supporters to get immunized. Polls show that white Republicans tend to be the most resistant to getting the vaccine.

