American taxpayers funded billions of dollars worth of reconstruction projects in Afghanistan that were destroyed or abandoned during years of fighting in the war-torn country.

More than $2 billion was wasted out of almost $8 billion spent since 2008 on capital assistance projects, such as construction or purchasing buildings or vehicles. Even when projects were used as intended, only $343 million worth of the assets were still being maintained in good condition, according to a report issued Monday by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR.)

“SIGAR’s work has repeatedly identified instances of U.S.-funded capital assets going unused, not being used for their intended purposes, deteriorating beyond reasonable wear and tear or being destroyed,” the report stated.

The Department of Defense, State Department and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) each paid for at least one capital asset that went unused. The Pentagon spent $6.7 million to build a women’s compound at the Afghan National Police training center in Jalalabad that was never used — and may never be used.

The Afghan Ministry of Interior placed a moratorium on training women.

The report found that USAID renovated a school in Herat Province that still had so much structural damage and electric hazards that classes had to be held outside for fear the students would be injured. The State Department spent more than $7 million to build communications towers to allow cell phone use in several provinces in Afghanistan but underestimated the cost of operating and maintaining them.

“The fact that so many capital assets ended up this way should have been a cause of concern on the part of U.S. agencies funding capital assistance projects in Afghanistan,” the report concludes. “Nevertheless, the agencies continued with a ‘business as usual’ approach with their reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan, resulting in at least $2.4 billion in taxpayer funds being wasted on capital assets.”

Oversight issues regarding the funding in Afghanistan may have even run afoul of U.S. law. The U.S. Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 requires agencies to certify that foreign beneficiaries of more than $1 billion in capital assistance projects are capable of using and maintaining them.

“The most common reason a capital asset was unused, abandoned or not used as intended was that the beneficiary lacked the resources or capabilities to use the asset as intended,” the report stated.

Torek Farhadi, a former adviser to the Afghan government, told the Associated Press that a “donor knows best” mentality often prevailed, often resulting in little to no consultation on projects with local officials in Kabul.

“Consult with the locals about their needs and sustainability of the project once (it) is complete,” Mr. Farhadi told the AP. “Supervise, supervise, supervise project progress and implementation and audit every single layer of expenditure.”

On March 16, 2021, the House Subcommittee on National Security will hold a hearing on the SIGAR report detailing the failings in Afghanistan‘s U.S.-funded reconstruction efforts.

“While I believe that targeted humanitarian relief and construction assistance for Afghanistan was and is warranted, this SIGAR report exposes serious gaps in planning and contract execution and provides guidance on how U.S. taxpayer resources must be more wisely and carefully allocated to ensure they do not go to waste,” said Rep. Stephen Lynch, Massachusetts Democrat.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.