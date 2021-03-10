ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis are investigating separate shootings that left a 14-year-old boy dead and a 3-year-old child injured.

The teen died Tuesday evening in the city’s West End neighborhood, where police were called around 5:20 p.m., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Arriving officers found 14-year-old Kathon Moore on the ground with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police at the time said they had no suspects in the killing.

Hours later, just before 11 p.m., police were called to the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in south St. Louis for a shooting that grazed a 3-year-old child. Police did not immediately release details about the shooting or the child, other than to say the preschooler was conscious when paramedics arrived.

The shootings mark a continuing trend from last year of gun violence involving children in St. Louis. Well over 100 children were victims of gun violence in St. Louis , including several fatal shootings.

Moore is the eighth child killed in St. Louis this year, the newspaper said,

