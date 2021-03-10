LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - Two people were shot on Interstate 5 between Tacoma and Olympia Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Washington State Patrol trooper Ryan Burke said on Twitter that one female and one male were both shot once in Lakewood. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident appears to have started in a vehicle, Burke said. A female victim exited the vehicle, began walking on the shoulder and was helped by witnesses, he said.

A sergeant contacted the shooter who had gotten out of the car with a gun, pointed it toward the sergeant and then pointed it toward himself, Burke said.

The sergeant saw the gun was jammed, grabbed it and threw it, Burke said. The man was taken into custody.

State police are investigating.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.