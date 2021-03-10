MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Two students have been charged with stealing $114,000 from Middle Tennessee State University, authorities said.

The students were indicted Tuesday by a Rutherford County grand jury, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The charges stem from an investigation by the bureau and the Tennessee Comptroller of the school’s Somali Student Association and Muslim Student Association. Investigators found evidence that two leaders of the student groups fraudulently obtained more than $114,000 in student activity fees from the university over a three-year period, the bureau said.

Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman, who are both 22, were charged with with theft, forgery, and criminal simulation, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether they have attorneys.

