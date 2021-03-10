GORDON HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP) - A todder was killed in a house fire on Long Island early Wednesday, authorities said.

Nine members of an extended family were inside a house in Gordon Heights when fire broke out just after 3 a.m., Suffolk County police said. Firefighters from several departments responded to a 911 call and brought the fire under control.

After the fire was extinguished, a 23-month-old girl was found inside, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three additional residents of the house and one Medford Fire Department member were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, police said. The remaining family members escaped the fire without injuries.

The fire does not appear to have been intentionally set, police said.

