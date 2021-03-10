BALTIMORE (AP) - A rapper from Baltimore is suing a former detective who was part of the city’s infamous Gun Trace Task Force for alleged harassment and for what he says was wrongful arrest.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the rapper is known as Young Moose. His real name Kevron Evans.

Evans has claimed that former task force detective Daniel Hersl pursued him and his family in attempts to hurt his music career. For instance, lyrics and imagery from one of his videos was used in court documents. And Evans was arrested right before he was supposed go on stage for a performance at the Royal Farms Arena.

The lawsuit was filed in Baltimore Circuit Court and seeks at least $1.5 million in damages. The suit claims that Evans lost money making opportunities suffered damage to his reputation.

Hersl is serving 18 years in federal prison after being convicted of racketeering offenses related to the task force corruption case. Hersl was accused of stealing money as a task force member as well as before joining the group.

Walter Timothy Sutton, an attorney representing Hersl, said he hadn’t seen Evans’ lawsuit. But he said that Hersl maintains he was an ethical police officer and is fully innocent.

