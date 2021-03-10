President Biden on Wednesday will announce plans to buy an additional 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to give the nation “maximum flexibility” even though existing contracts will procure enough doses for every American who wants to get immunized.

“This order allows the president to plan for the future in the latter part of the year,” said Biden adviser Andy Slavitt.

Mr. Biden is expected to address the new purchase during a White House meeting Wednesday with the CEOs of J&J and pharmaceutical giant Merck, which has agreed to use two of its facilities to churn out its rival’s single-dose vaccine.

The president said the unusual cooperation allowed him to guarantee enough doses of vaccine for every American adult by the end of May.

Mr. Slavitt declined to say whether the additional purchase might move up that timeline.

During the White House’s COVID-19 briefing, he said the new purchase was an order from Mr. Biden to White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.

“It’s too premature to provide you more details about what the content of that is going to be,” Mr. Slavitt said ahead of Mr. Biden‘s event.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are producing two-dose versions of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additional purchases of the J&J shots could provide an insurance policy in case either drugmaker encounters hiccups in production.

