D.C. Auditor Kathleen Patterson released a report Wednesday that says the city’s public school system is not gathering enough data to ensure equitable education for all students.

“This audit demonstrates that we do not collect the data needed to know whether public education in the District of Columbia is succeeding; we do not know if our interventions are improvements or merely interventions,” the report states. “Our ability to bring about racial equity through education policy and practice is thereby crippled.”

The 295-page report found current data ranging from attendance rates to post-high school college and career success categorized by race, gender, and socioeconomic status is either “compromised or nonexistent.”

Mrs. Patterson said the District needs to establish a Longitudinal Data System which the U.S. Department of Education defines as “detailed, high quality, student and staff-level data that are linked across entities and over time, providing a complete academic and performance history for each student.”

The city’s last four administrations committed to creating the system but did not follow through “despite millions in federal and District dollars spent,” she said.

