Former President Donald Trump injected himself back into the national political debate by taking personal credit for the coronavirus vaccines.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the former president said that he hopes people remember his presidency when getting immunized against the disease that has killed a half-million Americans.

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all,” he said.

“I hope everyone remembers!” he crowed at the end of his statement.

