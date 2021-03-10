NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A lawyer who used to work in the law firm of New Orleans’ new district attorney pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor tax charge.

The Times-Picayune‘The New Orleans Advocate reports that Robert Hjortsberg‘s misdemeanor case grew from the same federal investigation that resulted in last year’s felony indictment against District Attorney Jason Williams.

Voters elected Williams in December despite the federal tax fraud charges. Williams has denied wrongdoing and has accused prosecutors of pursuing charges for political reasons.

The newspaper reports that Hjortsberg admitted he didn’t file a return for the 2017 tax year. He left Williams’ law firm months before last year’s indictment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.