MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A former Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport electrician accused of stealing more than $125,000 worth of copper from a project site has been sentenced to home detention and probation.

Kipp Baldwin, 60, of Bloomington, pleaded guilty earlier to theft by swindle and filing a false tax return. Five other counts of filling a false return were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Baldwin was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court Monday to more than five months of electronic home monitoring and five years of probation. He was also ordered to do electrical work as part of his sentencing, the Star Tribune reported.

Airport police received a tip in October 2019 from a Metropolitan Airports Commission employee who suspected Baldwin was stealing copper starting as far back as 2015. Baldwin allegedly used his work badge to access secure areas of Terminal 1, where he removed copper items, hid them in electrical rooms, stripped the wires and later removed them from the airport.

Baldwin had been paid more than $145,000 between 2015 and 2019 by a scrap facility, with more than $126,000 of that coming from selling copper, prosecutors said.

