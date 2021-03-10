GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A drone disrupted flights from a North Carolina airport, prompting an investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration and local law enforcement on where it came from and who owned it.

According to the FAA, the drone was seen flying over and around Piedmont Triad International Airport between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, news sources reported. Air traffic controllers remained in constant communication with local officials as they searched for the drone operator, the FAA said.

Controllers switched runways and periodically suspended flights while the drone was in the area. Flights were also held on the ground and one flight headed to Greensboro was diverted to another airport.

The drone was seen at multiple locations over airport property, according to the FBI.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire department officials worked without success to locate the drone’s operator.

