Former President Donald Trump urged football legend Herschel Walker on Wednesday to run for the Senate from Georgia in 2022 against newly elected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Mr. Trump said in a press release that sounded like his tweets of old. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

There also has been talk in Trump circles of Mr. Walker running for governor in Georgia against incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, a Trump foe. But Mr. Trump has warmed to the idea of the former University of Georgia football star campaigning for Senate instead.

Mr. Walker and the former president have known each other since 1983, when Mr. Trump signed him to play for the New Jersey Generals football team in the old United States Football League.

Mr. Walker went on to star for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, and he still lives in the Dallas area. But he maintains a business in Georgia.

Mr. Warnock‘s victory in a runoff in January helped Democrats take control of the Senate.

