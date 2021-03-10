Northern Virginia has much higher concentrations of “forever chemicals” in its tap water than other areas of the D.C. region, says a new environmental report released Wednesday.

Researchers at the Environmental Working Group (EWG) discovered that PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in 19 samples of tap water ranged from about 6 parts per trillion (ppt) in a state park in Fairfax County to about 62 ppt in a public park in Prince William County, an amount about three times higher than levels detected in the District and Prince George’s County, Maryland.

For the report, EWG collected water samples and had them tested for PFAS at an accredited private laboratory.

PFAS are called “forever chemicals” since they accumulate in blood and organs and do not break down in the environment, the nonprofit says. Per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, include thousands of chemicals and are used to make water-, grease- and stain-repellent coatings for a wide array of consumer goods and industrial applications.

Aside from water, these human-made chemicals are also found in commercial household products such as stain- and water-repellent fabrics and nonstick products, workplaces including production facilities or industries, food packaged in PFAS-containing materials and living organisms such as fish where PFAS can build up and persist.

Studies have linked very low levels of PFAS to increased cancer risk, reduced vaccine effectiveness and unhealthy fetal development.

The source of PFAS contamination in the Northern Virginia water samples is unknown. While the Potomac River supplies most drinking water in the Washington metro, the Occoquan Reservoir in Northern Virginia provides water to about 40% of the nearly two million customers served by Fairfax Water Authority, the EWG says.

Although the source of contamination is unknown, the EWG referred to a large spill of PFAS-based firefighting foam in the Occoquan River from a hangar at Manassas Regional Airport last February. The EWG says it does not know if the spill contaminated water supplies, but noted some military bases in Northern Virginia have used PFAS-based firefighting foams for decades.

Independent studies have deemed one ppt of PFAS or less as a safe level. According to the EWG, the Environmental Protection Agency has not set a legal limit for PFAS under the Safe Drinking Water Act. The EPA has health guidance recommending that PFAS levels not exceed 70 ppt.

The EPA phased out two of the most heavily produced PFAS chemicals — PFOA, previously used by DuPont to make Teflon, and PFOS, an ingredient in 3M’s Scotchgard — after evidence of serious health problems emerged. While the manufacture, use and importation of both PFOA and PFOS are banned in the U.S., the EWG warns next-generation PFAS chemicals could be just as toxic.

PFOA stands for Perfluorooctanoic Acid and PFOS refers to Perfluorooctane Sulfonate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.