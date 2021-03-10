House Democrats on Wednesday requested FBI Director Christopher A. Wray hold a private briefing on allegations that White supremacists have infiltrated law enforcement.

Democrats on a House Judiciary subcommittee say at least 18 current and former police officers, firefighters and military service members have been charged for alleged roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

That’s enough evidence that White supremacists have infiltrated law enforcement, the Democrats wrote in a letter to Mr. Wray.

However, none of the 18 first responders have been linked to White supremacy groups. Some of the rioters were linked to far-right domestic terrorism organizations.

FBI officials last year told the same subcommittee that there was no evidence that White supremacy infiltration of law enforcement is a significant threat.

Nonetheless, Democratic lawmakers are demanding to know what the FBI is doing to address their concerns.

“The shocking participation of law enforcement personnel in the January 6 domestic terrorism attack against Congress and the Capitol Police means that the Bureau must level with the American public about steps it is taking to combat the infiltration of law enforcement departments by white supremacists,” wrote Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat and chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.



“The Bureau must have a comprehensive strategy to assess this threat,” Mr. Raskin continued.

An FBI spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

