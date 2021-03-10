The House gave final approval to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Wednesday, delivering him a major legislative win with a jolt of federal spending that’s unprecedented in its size and scope.

Democrats said the bill is necessary to fully turn the corner on the coronavirus pandemic and that it lays the groundwork for a permanent expansion of the federal welfare state.

“This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation — the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going — a fighting chance,” Mr. Biden said.

The vote came a day before the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaring the coronavirus a global pandemic.

On Thursday, Mr. Biden will use his first prime-time address as president to mark the anniversary of the pandemic.

The House voted 220-211 to pass the bill on a near-party-line vote.

“This legislation is one of the most transformative and historic bills any of us will ever have the opportunity to support,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.

Mrs. Pelosi said the package is as consequential as Obamacare, which was Democrats’ crowning legislative achievement when they last controlled the House, the Senate, and the White House.

The package that was fine-tuned by the Senate rushes $1,400 stimulus checks to millions of Americans, $350 billion to states and local governments and $60 billion for coronavirus testing and vaccine programs.

It also spends more on supercharged unemployment benefits by adding $300 to weekly jobless checks until Sept. 6, which lasts longer but is less generous than the $400 boost in the original House-passed legislation.

Democrats were racing to pass the package before March 14, when the $300-per-week federal boost to recipients’ typical unemployment from an earlier relief package was due to expire.

The flood of money comes on top of close to $4 trillion worth of coronavirus-related legislation that Congress voted for and former President Trump signed into law last year.

Mr. Biden will sign the bill into law Friday without having earned a single “yes” vote on any version of the package from a Republican in the House or Senate.

The GOP said the president could have had a bipartisan deal but that Democrats weren’t interested in ideas to substantially tailor the package toward coronavirus-related efforts like distributing vaccines and reopening shuttered schools and businesses.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that taxpayers will be on the hook for more than $5,000 apiece in new spending.

“Let’s be clear: this isn’t a rescue bill. It isn’t a relief bill,” said Mr. McCarthy, California Republican. “It’s a laundry list of left-wing priorities that predate the pandemic and do not meet the needs of American families.”

In addition to major items like direct checks and enhanced unemployment benefits, the package also includes an $86 billion bailout for multi-employer pension plans and expanded subsidies for health insurance plans purchased on Obamacare exchanges.

Rep. Jared Golden of Maine was the lone Democratic “no” vote.

“I know there are people who will continue to need assistance getting through the final stages of this pandemic, which is why I have argued that Congress should have addressed their needs with a targeted bill that extends unemployment benefits, funds vaccine distribution, and increases investments in our public health infrastructure,” Mr. Golden said.

The final bill added new restrictions to the payments of up to $1,400 that go to an estimated 158.5 million Americans.

Individuals making up to $75,000 per year and couples earning up to $150,000 per year are eligible for the full amount. Single people earning more than $80,000 per year and couples making more than $160,000 won’t receive any money.

The $300-per-week boost in unemployment benefits into September was a compromise reached after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia balked at the House’s $400-per-week boost.

The bill also expands the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for other children.

Democrats have indicated they will push to make that change permanent.

“One thing that you should know about the tax code: getting something out of the code is oftentimes harder than getting something in the code,” said House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, Massachusetts Democrat.

It includes about $60 billion for vaccine distribution and procurement and coronavirus testing.

The White House has dismissed concerns about inflation and that the package might be too big for the task at hand — criticism that has come from both the left and the right.

“The risk of overheating in terms of price pressures is considerably smaller than the risks of doing too little to finally put this crisis behind us,” White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said on CNN.

The goal is to “set American families and businesses up for a lasting and durable expansion that hasn’t yet been able to occur because of the virus,” Mr. Bernstein said.

House liberals said the package wasn’t exactly what they wanted but that they understood a more far-reaching bill couldn’t have earned 50 Democratic votes in the Senate.

Democrats used a fast-track budget process to thwart a possible GOP filibuster in the 50-50 Senate.

The Senate approved its modified version over the weekend on a 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

Using the budget reconciliation process also had its limits.

The Senate parliamentarian ruled that a minimum wage hike to $15 per hour was not allowed under the fast-track process, though Senate Democrats could only muster 42 votes for the measure anyway as a stand-alone amendment.

Consumer advocates have raised concerns that private debt collectors will be able to seize some of the $1,400 checks after reconciliation rules prevented lawmakers from including language to address the issue in the final package.

