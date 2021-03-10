Illegal immigration across the southwest border is now double the rate of a year ago, and is even running above the surge year of 2019, Homeland Security said Wednesday, though officials deflected suggestions that President Biden’s policy changes have spurred the surge.



Nearly 9,500 unaccompanied juveniles were nabbed last month, marking the largest February on record. If that continues, it will set a yearly record.



Across all populations, Customs and Border Protection had more than 100,000 encounters will illegal immigrants in February, which is 28% higher than last year and. And through the first five months of the fiscal year, unauthorized encounters are 97% higher than fiscal year 2020, and 24% higher than 2019.



It’s left CBP struggling to handle the load.



“We continue to struggle with the number individuals in our custody,” said Troy Miller, the acting chief at CBP.



He refused to disclose key numbers about how many illegal immigrant children are still in custody, nor how long they’ve been held on average.



The numbers are reportedly growing at a record pace, drawing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats who said Mr. Biden had promised a more humane approach.



Winter is usually a lower month for illegal border migration, with the numbers generally rising into the spring. Officials worry that if that same trend happens this year, they will shatter the previous surge years of 2014 and 2019.



It’s not just illegal migration.



Mr. Miller said drug seizures are also up, and so are rescues, signaling not only higher numbers but more dangerous crossings.

