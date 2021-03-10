A man died in the Border Patrol’s custody Wednesday afternoon, marking the first announced death as the border situation has reached crisis levels.

Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol, said the man was being held by agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, and “began to exhibit signs of medical distress.”

Agents summoned emergency medical response, but the man died “shortly after.”

No other details of the death were provided.

The announcement came just hours after CBP announced its February border numbers outlining the contours of the migrant surge, which Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has called “overwhelming.”

