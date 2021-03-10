JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A police chief for a small north Mississippi town has been arrested on a charge of embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White said Wednesday that LaTana Williams, police chief in Calhoun City, allegedly submitted time sheets claiming to be on the clock as police chief while she was actually working a second job at a Pontotoc County retail business.

A comparison of timesheets from the Calhoun City Police Department to those from Williams’ second job showed she was paid over $6,700 for hours she did not work as police chief. Williams’ demand letter shows she owes $10,793.99 to Calhoun City residents, White said in a news release.

Local officials contacted the auditor’s office when Williams was absent during an emergency call in early 2019. Her alleged scheme began in late Fall 2018.

Williams faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines if convicted. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Calhoun City is located about 40 miles south of Oxford.

