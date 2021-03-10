DERBY, Kan. (AP) - A man has died in a two-vehicle crash in a suburb of Wichita, sheriff’s investigators there said.

The crash happened late Tuesday morning in the city of Derby, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said a southbound minivan ran a red light and crashed into a Jeep that was turning left.

A 61-year-old man driving the van died at the scene of the crash, deputies said. His name was not immediately released.

Authorities said the 29-year-old woman driving the Jeep was not seriously injured.

