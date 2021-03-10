MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - A Southern Oregon man faces a new federal charge accusing him of forcing a man across state lines for ransom last year. The kidnapping sparked a Northern California police chase in which an officer held onto the side of a moving vehicle until the suspect pulled over, authorities said.

David Brian Scott, 46, was charged Monday in U.S. District Court in Medford with kidnapping, the Mail Tribune reported. He is accused of forcing a 30-year-old man to travel into California in an attempt to collect a disputed $25,000 debt, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI special agent based in Portland.

On Sept. 5, Scott made contact with the victim at a Medford warehouse by pretending to have car trouble and asking the victim to fill a jug of water for his vehicle, according to statements the victim and other witnesses gave the FBI. Scott then used a taser on the victim and poured water on him, the affidavit says.

Scott said he was there to collect $25,000 owed to another person and forced the victim into the passenger seat of his Chevrolet Avalanche, according to court documents.

The victim made contact with friends in Yuba City, California, and told them that he had been kidnapped, documents said. Scott then called the victim’s friend and made threats to kill the victim, according to a witness. One friend worked to gather the $25,000 ransom, while another friend called police.

The victim was safely released that afternoon at a Red Bluff, California, Starbucks. After the exchange, however, a Red Bluff police sergeant initiated a traffic stop on the Avalanche.

The police officer was at the driver-side window when Scott drove away with the officer standing on the running boards, according to a release from the Red Bluff Police Department and the FBI affidavit.

When Scott neared an Interstate 5 on-ramp, the police sergeant ordered Scott at gunpoint to stop the vehicle. Scott complied, fled on foot, and was arrested.

As of this week, Scott is still an inmate at the Tehama County, California, jail where he’s been held since Sept. 5 on charges of attempted murder, kidnap for ransom, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an executive officer. Jail records now show those charges have been dismissed and only the kidnapping charge remains.

When questioned by police, Scott allegedly told police that he and the victim owed the same individual money, and they were working together as part of a ruse to shave $5,000 off the debt that Scott owed.

“Scott stated he never used the Taser that was located in his back pocket,” the FBI wrote. “Scott said (the victim) even drove part of the way to California.”

As of Tuesday, no other codefendants were named in the federal case.

