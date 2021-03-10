A sixth woman has accused Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, just as special investigators start their politically charged probe.

The Albany Times Union has reported the latest accusation, in which the unidentified woman recently alleged that Mr. Cuomo touched her inappropriately late last year at the governor’s mansion. The newspaper said the woman, who reported the incident to a supervisor, is a member of the executive chamber staff who had been called to the governor’s mansion to do work.

Mr. Cuomo‘s office learned of the allegation last weekend, the Times-Union reported on Tuesday. The complaint was forwarded to the office of state Attorney General Letitia James, who has appointed two prominent lawyers to handle the probe.

Beth Garvey, acting counselor to the governor, said in a statement, “All allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general.”

The governor already was facing harassment accusations from five other women, including former aides Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan. They claim that Mr. Cuomo made inappropriate sexual remarks and unwanted advances, including kissing Ms. Boylan without her consent.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.