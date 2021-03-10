ELKHART, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana man charged in the February killing of a 19-year-old man fatally shot outside a convenience store is awaiting extradition to Indiana following his arrest in Tennessee.

Darius K. Thomas, 26, was arrested without incident last week in Memphis, Tennessee, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

The Middlebury, Indiana, man was found with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. He was charged last month with murder in the Feb. 5 death of Shamar Barnes.

The 19-year-old Elkhart youth was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was found with gunshot wounds to the chest in a parking lot in Elkhart after being shot outside a nearby convenience store.

A warrant for Thomas’s arrest was issued days later, based on security camera footage and information from witnesses.

Investigators said security footage showed Barnes was shot by the driver of a vehicle outside the store when Barnes approached the vehicle, The Elkhart Truth reported.

