LAS VEGAS (AP) - A tow truck driver was killed when struck by a hit-and-run van on the 215 Beltway in southern metro Las Vegas late Tuesday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The hit-and-run van was described as a white Ford Econoline with right front damage.

The driver was struck while standing on the side of the highway, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver’s identity was not released immediately.

