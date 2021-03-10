OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Two more Oklahomans face charges in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, according to documents filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

An affidavit filed last week allege Anthony Griffith, 56, and Jerry Ryals, 26, illegally entered the Capitol and disrupted congressional business. Both also face charges of disorderly conduct and Ryals faces a count of obstructing an official proceeding.

Ryals’ attorney declined comment. An attorney for Griffith did not return a phone call to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The rioters sought to stop the electoral college from formalizing the election of President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump.

The affidavit says people who know Ryals, an apprentice electrician who worked for Griffith in Fort Gibson, identified them from photographs and video taken inside the Capitol.

There are now four Oklahomans charged in connection with the breach.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.