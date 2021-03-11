LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say 14 people have been indicted on charges connected to their alleged participation in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

Most of those indicted were from Lawrence and Methuen, Massachusetts, according to a statement Thursday from the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire. One was from Connecticut and the residences of two were not known, prosecutors said. They range in age from 29 to 57.

Five were ordered detained at initial court appearances Wednesday, while two were already in custody on other charges. Authorities are still looking for four suspects, prosecutors said.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Massachusetts State Police, as well as the Methuen, Lawrence and the Nashua, New Hampshire police departments.

