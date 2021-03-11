Police in Albany, New York, said Thursday they have received a report of Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly groping a female aide, an action which could be a criminal offense and intensified calls for his resignation.

The report, involving a still-unidentified sixth woman to accuse Mr. Cuomo of sexual harassment, asserts that the governor reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his executive residence late last year.

Police were notified of the alleged incident by Beth Garvey, the governor’s acting counsel, who said Thursday that as a matter of state policy, the alleged victim was told she should contact her local police department.

“In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” Ms. Garvey said.

An Albany police spokesman told the New York Times that the incident could rise to the level of criminal conduct, although police have not initiated an investigation.

Earlier Thursday, 59 Democratic state legislators demanded Mr. Cuomo’s resignation in the wake of the allegation at the executive mansion. The top Democrat in the state Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie, said he will meet with members in conference Thursday on “potential paths forward” in light of mounting allegations.

Mr. Cuomo has refused to step down as the accusations have mounted. Assembly Republicans earlier this week introduced an impeachment resolution.

— This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

