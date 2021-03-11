New York’s Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized an impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo late Thursday, while a majority of legislators now have called for Mr. Cuomo’s resignation in the burgeoning sexual harassment scandal.

Mr. Heastie announced that he authorized the Assembly’s judiciary committee to begin the impeachment probe, with powers to subpoena documents and interview witnesses.

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious,” Mr. Heastie said. He said the probe will not affect an independent investigation of the governor by state Attorney General Letitia James.

The legislature’s impeachment probe is not the same thing as a formal impeachment proceeding, but it’s a step in that direction. At least 121 legislators, including 65 Democrats, now say Mr. Cuomo should step down as a result of the sexual harassment probe and a separate investigation into a state cover-up of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

Six women now have accused Mr. Cuomo of harassment, and even his allies fear more women will come forward. Investigators appointed by Ms. James opened a website and a hotline to take complaints.

Mr. Cuomo’s support in Albany was rapidly eroding on Thursday after the latest accusation of sexual harassment, involving an unidentified woman who asserts that the governor reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his executive residence late last year.

The governor summoned the aide to his Albany mansion on the pretext that he needed help with his cellphone, the Albany Times Union reported. When she arrived, he closed the door behind her and groped her, the paper reported, based on her complaint.

An attorney for a different Cuomo accuser, former governor’s aide Charlotte Bennett, said the account was “eerily similar” to a harassment incident that Ms. Bennett claimed in June.

Police were notified of the latest accusation by Beth Garvey, the governor’s acting counsel, who said Thursday that as a matter of state policy, the woman was told she should contact her local police department.

“In this case, the person is represented by counsel, and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” Ms. Garvey said.

An Albany police spokesman told The New York Times that the incident could rise to the level of criminal conduct, although police have not initiated an investigation. State police also were notified of the report.

Mr. Cuomo refused to step down as the accusations mounted in the past two weeks.

Assembly Republicans this week introduced an impeachment resolution.

On Thursday, 59 Democratic state legislators signed a letter demanding Mr. Cuomo’s resignation.

“In light of the Governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need,” the letter said. “It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the latest accusation “deeply troubling” and said Mr. Cuomo must leave office.

“It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor,” Mr. de Blasio said at a press briefing.

“The specific allegation that the governor called an employee of his, someone who he had power over, called them to a private place and then sexually assaulted her is absolutely unacceptable to me.”

Mr. Cuomo called the details in the latest accusation “gut-wrenching” but denied he did anything wrong.

“I have never done anything like this,” the governor said through a spokesperson.

Mr. Cuomo has repeatedly urged the public to await the outcome of an investigation of his conduct by two lawyers appointed by Ms. James.

The independent investigators spearheading the probe launched a website Thursday to gather information from anyone who may have relevant information. They asked people to visit http://independent.investigations@ag.ny.gov or call a special hotline.

The governor has denied inappropriately touching anyone but said he is sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable and didn’t intend to do so.

New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs announced Thursday that he is calling a meeting of county party chairs to discuss the crisis.

“Faced with another serious and disturbing allegation, it has become even more imperative that all these matters be thoroughly investigated,” Mr. Jacobs said. “With the preponderance of these allegations, I agree with Speaker Heastie that now is the time for the Legislature to commence its own review of these matters as a part of its constitutional responsibilities. I recognize that within our party there have been differing views as to how we should proceed and as to what course of action the governor should take.”

One of the few comments Mr. Cuomo made Thursday was a tweet highlighting the billions of dollars in federal aid coming to New York from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that President Biden signed into law.

“Today, we rebuild and renew,” Mr. Cuomo said.

⦁ This article is based in part on wire service reports.

