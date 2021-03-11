CHICAGO (AP) - A 63-year-old man made his intentions known before burning down a Chicago home and killing a sleeping 10-year-old girl and her mother, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.

Reginald Brown is accused of setting a fire on Feb. 28 because he believed a woman he had been dating stole his wallet. Killed were Ieashia Ford, 34, and her daughter, Porche Stinson Ford.

Shortly before the fire, Brown grabbed the woman and argued with her after accusing her of theft, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy told Judge Charles Beach. At least two people overheard the argument and Brown threatening to “burn the house down if his wallet” was not returned.

Murphy said the prosecution’s case includes surveillance video showing Brown with a white bag, from which he can be seen removing an object and setting it down. The video shows him in the home’s backyard and soon after an orange glow can be seen.

In asking for reasonable bond, Assistant Public Defender Scott Kozicki said Brown is the father of five daughters and three sons, is unemployed and has a disability.

Brown is charged with murder and aggravated arson and was denied bail during a hearing that was audio-streamed over the internet.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.