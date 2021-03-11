President Biden on Thursday signed into law the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that will provide direct checks of $1,400 to most Americans, boost and extend unemployment benefits, and fund a massive bailout for states and cities.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” Mr. Biden said. He said the package will give working-class people “a fighting chance.”

The measure, known as the American Rescue Plan, was approved by the House and Senate without a single Republican vote. Republicans charged that the package isn’t targeted enough to those who need help, puts the nation deeper in debt and is filled with partisan priorities such as an $86 billion bailout of multi-employer pension plans.

The president’s first signing of a major piece of legislation came hours before he delivers a prime-time, televised address to the nation on the one-year anniversary of the shutdown due to the pandemic.

The White House had scheduled the bill signing for Friday, but moved it up by one day because Congress enrolled the measure more quickly than anticipated, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Mr. Biden still will host a ceremonial signing with lawmakers at the White House on Friday.

Mr. Biden told reporters in the Oval Office that the bill is supported by “an overwhelming percentage of the American people.”

“Their voices were heard,” he said of the legislation.

The president and Vice President Kamala D. Harris will travel to Georgia on Friday to promote the benefits of the legislation. Georgia’s Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won runoff elections in January, giving control of the Senate to Democrats and making possible the passage of the relief bill without Republican support.

Georgia and its localities are receiving more than $8 billion from the legislation.

