BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Bismarck man is facing felony charges after being accused of injuring his 4-month-old daughter.

The 22-year-old father is charged with felony child abuse, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence upon conviction.

According to a police affidavit, the baby’s head injuries were discovered during a medical visit in late February. The affidavit says Denzil Harvest was the sole caregiver of his daughter the evening before the medical visit.

Harvest has denied shaking or intentionally harming the baby. But police say he admitted he may have handled her too aggressively causing her head to snap back and forth.

The affidavit said the child went from crying to silent and did not wake up when Harvest bathed her. The severity of the child’s injuries were not disclosed.

Doctors told police swelling of the baby’s head was likely due to abuse and not a medical condition, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

A defense attorney is listed in court records.

