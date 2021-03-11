Two prominent Canadians long detained in China on charges widely believed to be a retaliation for the prosecution of a leading Chinese tech executive by Ottawa may finally be getting a court date, according to a report in the state-controlled Global Times in China.

Citing a “source close to the matter,” the news website said Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor will soon be tried in a Chinese court. The two were arrested on espionage charges shortly after Canadian officials — acting on a request from the Trump administration — detained Meng Wanzhou, a top executive in Chinese tech giant Huawei and one of China‘s most well-known female business figures, in December 2018 over allegations the company violated sanctions against doing business with Iran.

Ms. Meng’s trial has recently begun in Vancouver, while the plight of the “Two Michaels” has been a source of anger and frustration for the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Chinese officials said Mr. Kovrig, a former diplomat and analyst for the International Crisis Group think tank stole sensitive intelligence while working in China and that Mr. Spavor, a businessman, assisted him in his efforts.

Canadian public opinion has been particularly inflamed by the harsh treatment the two men have received, jailed and cut off from contact with their families as they waited for their trials to be scheduled.

The Global Times report claimed the prosecution had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but critics say the men were being held as leverage to secure Ms. Meng’s release.

President Biden, in a virtual summit with Mr. Trudeau last month, appealed for China to release the two men, saying, “Human beings are not bartering chips.”

