NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - No charges will be filed in connection with a bar fight last month that left a University of Oklahoma football player seriously injured, Norman’s top prosecutor said Thursday.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said he’s reviewed the police investigation into the fight that was caught on camera by a bystander and quickly went viral.

“My office has decided that no criminal charges are appropriate as this appears to be a mutual combat situation in which both parties voluntarily engaged in a fist fight,” Mashburn said in a statement.

According to the OU Daily student newspaper, the fight left OU player Spencer Jones with a broken left orbital bone that required surgery to repair.

