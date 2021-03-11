New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo must resign following a sixth sexual misconduct allegation he called “disgusting.”

“It is disgusting to me,” Mr. de Blasio said during a press briefing. “And he can no longer serve as governor. It’s as simple as that.”

An aide to Mr. Cuomo said he “aggressively groped” her in the governor’s residence, The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday. The woman said was alone with the governor late last year when he reached under her shirt and fondled her without her consent. Five other women have come forward in previous weeks alleging sexual misconduct against the governor, ranging from lewd remarks to unwanted kissing and touching.

Mr. Cuomo has denied ever touching a woman inappropriately but has admitted to joking around with people in ways that could be misunderstood.

Mr. de Blasio called the new developments “deeply troubling.”

“The latest report, and the fact that we can talk about how many people are bringing forward accusations, that it’s not one, it’s not two, it’s not three, it’s not four, it’s not five, it’s six women who have come forward, it’s deeply troubling,” the mayor said, Fox News reported. “The specific allegation that the governor called an employee of his – someone he had power over – called them to a private place and then sexually assaulted her is absolutely unacceptable.”

Mr. de Blasio joins 59 Senate and Assembly Democrats who are calling for Mr. Cuomo‘s resignation as he faces an investigation into the allegations.

Mr. de Blasio said the alleged misconduct is not the only reason Mr. Cuomo should step down, citing the governor’s treatment of nursing home patients during the coronavirus pandemic and the underreporting of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.

“I think we’ve seen so many, so many troubling things that have come out just in a matter of weeks starting with the fact that thousands of people died in the nursing homes and we still don’t have the truth about that, and their families need and deserve the truth,” Mr. de Blasio said. “And we know one thing, that there was a purposeful cover-up and that alone is unacceptable and disqualifying.”

Mr. de Blasio also said he doesn’t believe this will be the last allegation to come to light.

“I think the way the governor has comported himself for years created a lot of fear and a lot of people felt they could not speak up, and now they feel they can speak up,” he said. “And I think you’re going to see more.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.