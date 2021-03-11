KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The death of a 4-month-old Kansas City boy is being investigated as a homicide, police announced Thursday.

Officers went to a home early Tuesday after receiving a report that a child was not breathing. Officers and medical crews found no obvious signs of injuries, police said.

The child died Wednesday night at a Kansas City hospital.

The medical examiner ruled the child’s death a homicide after finding evidence of internal injuries.

No further information was released.

