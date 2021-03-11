Denmark has stopped distributing the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine due to reports of severe blood clots in people who have received the shot.

One report involves a person who died in Denmark. So far, no evidence has linked blood clots to the vaccine, health authorities say.

“We do not know yet if the blood clots and the death reported in Denmark are related to the vaccine, but it should be thoroughly investigated as a precautionary measure,” said Tanja Erichsen, divisional head of the Danish Medicines Agency, in a statement Thursday.

Six other European countries have paused the use of a specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine while investigations are underway, the health agency said.

“I understand if people are getting worried, but it is important to remember that there hasn’t yet been established a connection between the vaccines from AstraZeneca and the reported blood clots. This is what we’ll be investigating,” Ms. Erichsen said.

The European Medicines Agency said the number of blood clot events in vaccinated people is no higher than that seen in the general population.

As of Tuesday, 22 cases of blood clot events have been reported out of the three million people vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in the European economic area, the EMA said.

It is recommended that people who have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot in the past two weeks and who experience any long-term or new symptoms consult their doctors.

