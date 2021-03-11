BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A woodworking business owner from western Pennsylvania is accused of joining rioters inside the U.S. Capitol two months ago, rifling through Electoral College vote certification related paperwork from a desk on the Senate floor.

Federal court records unsealed this week show Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey was charged in February with trespassing on Capitol grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct and obstruction of Congress.

Dani Jahn, his federal public defender in Washington, where charges were filed, declined comment Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday that Shalvey runs a woodworking business in Bentleyville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh. Witnesses told the FBI he attended high school in West Virginia.

An FBI affidavit says agents fielded several tips that Shalvey was the person shown in photos wearing a green helmet and other tactical gear.

A tipster said Shalvey sent them texts and photos “that appear to depict official correspondence that has handled by Shalvey from at least one of the desks in the Senate chamber.”

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes as federal agents continue to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

