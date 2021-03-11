DENVER (AP) - Authorities have arrested an Alamosa man in connection with an ongoing investigation into the discovery of human remains and a missing persons case in the San Luis Valley.

The Denver Post reports that 38-year-old Francisco Ramirez was arrested for investigation of tampering with human remains, an accessory count, and evidence tampering in the deaths of three people: Myron Robert Martinez, 38, of Del Norte; Selena Esquibel, 20, of Alamosa; and Xavier Zeven Garcia, 24, of Saguache.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that 26-six-year-old Adre Baroz now faces additional charges of first-degree murder and tampering with human remains in connection with Garcia’s death.

Baroz already faced charges in the deaths of Martinez, Esquibel and 34-year-old Shayla Hammel. He was arrested in November following the discovery of the skeletal remains of three people on two properties near Los Sauces, a tiny community outside Alamosa.

Investigators have positively identified the remains of Martinez and Hammel. The CBI has asked

KCNC-TV reports that two others have been charged in the case: 30-year-old Julius Anthony Baroz and 27-year-old CJ Walter Dominguez of Alamosa.

