Geraldo Rivera is considering running to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, the longtime media personality revealed Wednesday.

Mr. Rivera, the former host of the “Geraldo” talk show and a current Fox News contributor, said on the social media service Twitter that he is weighing the possibility of running for office in 2022.

“Pondering a run for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate,” Mr. Rivera said in a Twitter post tagging Mr. Portman’s account on the platform.

Mr. Rivera, 77, lives in Ohio, and he currently hosts a radio show, “Geraldo in Cleveland,” in between making frequent appearances on Fox News programs. He has called himself a moderate Republican.

Mr. Portman, 65, has served as one of Ohio’s two representatives to the U.S. Senate since 2011. He announced in January that he will not seek reelection ahead of his second term ending in early 2023.

“I think that’s a crucial seat,” Mr. Rivera told Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer, the media group reported Wednesday.

“We’re very concerned about the future of Ohio and the nation and we think we have a role to play,” Mr. Rivera added, according to the report.

