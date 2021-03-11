House Democrats on Thursday passed two bills that would impose stricter background checks on all commercial gun sales, marking the most significant legislative action on gun control since Democrats won the White House and both chambers of Congress.

The first bill, HR 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, would require background checks for all firearm sales or transfers in the country. Background checks are not currently required for sales or transfers by unlicensed or private sellers. It passed in a 227-203 vote with only eight Republicans voting in favor.

A second bill, HR 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021, would close a loophole that allows gun sales to go through before a background check is finished. It would also expand the background check review period to 10 days from three.

The bill passed in a 219-210 vote with only two Republicans supporting it.

Similar bills were passed in the House in 2019 after Democrats won the majority, but failed to make it to the floor of the GOP-controlled Senate.

Gun control is a top priority of the Democrats in the House and Senate as well as the Biden administration. House Democrats acted quickly to pass the legislation while they control the House, Senate and White House.

The bills now head to the Senate, where the Democrats’ majority is razor-thin. Both bills will need major bipartisan support to clear the upper chamber and, ultimately, head to President Biden’s desk.

Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance in the Senate. The Democrats hold a slim 50-seat majority so they would need 10 Republicans to overcome a legislative filibuster.

At a press conference Thursday, Democrats in both the House and Senate urged Senate Republicans to pass the measures.

“If Republicans stand in the way, they will pay a price both morally and politically,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, was more direct.

“It challenges the conscience of Congress not to pass this legislation,” she said.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, vowed the measure will receive a vote in the upper chamber.

“They will be on the floor of the Senate and we will see where everyone stands,” he said. “A vote is needed, not thoughts and prayers.”

It’s not clear how much support the measures have among GOP Senators.

House Republicans were somewhat mixed on the bills.

Three Republicans — Fred Upton of Michigan, Chris Smith of New Jersey and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania — all crossed party lines to cosponsor the first bill.

The second bill had no Republican cosponsors.

Other Republicans have slammed the bills. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican, has urged members of his party to vote against the legislation. He said HR 1446 would create “arbitrary delays” that infringe upon citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, North Carolina Republican, also blasted the bills in a fiery speech on the House floor just before the vote.

“These bills were created in bad faith. They are partisan shams that rob us of our freedoms,” she said.

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, has opposed both bills, arguing that they make it a crime to “simply hand a firearm to another person,” and creates exceptions that are “overly complicated and create many traps for unwary gun owners.”

If the measure passes the Senate, Mr. Biden has signaled he will sign it into law.

The Office of Management and Budget said in a statement this week that “gun violence is a public health crisis.”

“Every day, gun violence—community violence, domestic violence, suicides, and mass shootings—takes American lives and forever alters many more,” the statement continued. “Last year, we saw record levels of homicides in cities throughout our country, violence that disproportionately impacts Black and Latino communities.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.