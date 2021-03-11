JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman has been charged after officials say she kept three children locked in a blacked-out room in filthy conditions.

Brittany Roozeboom, 31, of Johnston, was charged last week with three counts of child endangerment and one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, according to court records.

Charging documents say the children were kept for extended periods in a room with black-painted cardboard secured to the windows with spray foam, blocking out all light. The room was locked from the outside and had no internal door knob, police said.

Roozeboom sometimes locked the children in the room so long that they soiled their clothes, according to court documents. Photos taken by police of the house showed trash strewn across the kitchen with bugs crawling on the floor.

Roozeboom is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.