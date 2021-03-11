President Joseph R. Biden said that if every American plays their part in crushing the coronavirus then it could open the door for families to celebrate July 4 with their loved ones, and move the nation past one of its “darkest” period.

Mr. Biden said the key to emerging from the virus is national “unity.”

“Even if we devote every resource we have, beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity and national unity isn’t just how politics and how politicians vote in Washington or what the loudest voices say in cable or online,” Mr. Biden said in an address to the nation.

“Unity is what we do together as fellow Americans because if we don’t stay diligent and conditions change then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track,” he said.

Mr. Biden delivered the remarks on the anniversary of the beginning of the pandemic.

Mr. Biden said every American adult will be eligible to get a vaccination shot for the coronavirus no later than the beginning of May.

“All adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than May 1,” Mr. Biden said. “That is much earlier than expected”

“It means you will be able to get in line May 1,” he said. “Every adult will be eligible to get their shot.”

Mr. Biden said the federal government is streamlining efforts to help Americans get a better handle on where they can receive the vaccine, and the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act will accelerate the reopening of schools across the country.

