President Biden late Thursday will direct states to make all American adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine no later than May 1 as he eyes Independence Day as a watershed date for Americans to begin holding barbecues and other small gatherings after a nightmarish year.

Senior administration officials said Mr. Biden has the authority to order states to expand eligibility to everyone over 18 by the start of May, as the supply of three approved vaccines ramps up and states work through seniors and medically frail persons.

Mr. Biden will outline these plans and others, including a pathway to school reopening, in his first primetime address to the American public.

The speech coincides with the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus crisis a global pandemic.

Making everyone eligible by May won’t mean that shots will be in everyone’s arms immediately.

Mr. Biden has promised to have enough doses available by the end of May, and he will advise people late Thursday to continue to wear masks while the rollout continues.

Hoping to speed the rollout, Mr. Biden will announce an increase in federally supported mass-vaccination sites and the number of community health centers and pharmacies where people can find doses.

He’ll also tout a federal website and call center that will help people find those sites.

Mr. Biden will address the public hours after he signed his massive $1.9 trillion virus-relief package.

The unprecedented legislation supports the virus fight and issues direct checks to Americans but also lays the groundwork for a permanent expansion of the federal welfare state.

The president will discuss how schools can use $650 million from the bill to expand testing as they attempt to reopen in the coming weeks. He will also repeat his plea to states to prioritize K-8 teachers for vaccination.

He’ll also discuss ways the new funding can support testing for congregate settings, such as shelters, and rapid at-home tests. And he’ll tout a $1.75 billion investment in sequencing to detect fast-moving variants of the virus.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.