Rep. Kevin McCarthy said Thursday he will lead a congressional delegation to the U.S.-Mexico border next week to get a first-hand look at the migrant “crisis” he says the Biden administration is bungling.



“Biden’s policies created a border crisis,” the top House Republican said.



Mr. McCarthy had previously asked President Biden for a sit-down meeting to talk about the situation and work out policies. He said the president has yet to respond.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.